Just a day after opening her new location in Langley last month, Jenell Parsons, owner of The Pie Hole, received devastating news.

The bakery, known for its handmade classic and seasonal pies, would be forced to close its Kitsilano location. Her landlord was terminating the lease.

“It’s like every step forward, I get knocked back,” said Parsons in a call with Dished.

The termination of the lease means The Pie Hole has six months to vacate the premises it so lovingly built back in 2019.

It started with a mural

Parsons knew something was up when her landlord painted over her mural earlier this fall, which said “I only have pies for you.”

“They alluded to wanting to do something like the Vancouver mural festival and I said ‘Well, no, we already have a mural there’ and they were like ‘Well, we think that the wall is big and we want to do something.'”

Then, tragedy struck.

“My staff just called me and said ‘Jenell, the murals gone.'”

What had once been a beautiful painting had now been painted over with grey paint.

“In the end, I understand that the plan was in motion to have us leave,” said Parsons. “It makes sense that the mural wouldn’t stay because no new tenants would want to have ‘I only have pies for you’ on the side of the building which is very clearly The Pie Hole.”

“It was kind of like they were erasing our presence before we even left.”

Not only were Parsons and her staff devastated by this erasure, but customers also took offence to the removal of the mural.

“People were very hurt by it.”

“We’re focusing on making every day the best day possible.”

Parsons said she has until the end of March to vacate the Kitsilano bakery and cafe.

“I’m actively looking for something else, whether it’s in the Kitsilano area or East Van,” Parson said. However, she still has a busy schedule before then.

Parsons said the team is very excited for Christmas at the store, reflecting fondly on the carollers that sang there last year.

She also said that they’ll participate in the hot chocolate festival in January, which is always a smash hit.

“I didn’t realize people love hot chocolate so much,” she said.

“We’re focusing on making every day the best day possible and creating more memories before we have to leave.”

When asked what she’ll miss the most, Parsons said, “It’s hosting our annual pie-eating competition,” which, according to her, draws thousands of people in.

The future is bright

Amidst the terrible news, Parsons is still keeping a positive attitude.

“Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not clear what that reason is. And I don’t know what this one is right now. But I think one door is closing and something amazing is going to open for us.”

The Pie Hole opened its Langley location only a month ago and Parsons said it’s been going incredibly well.

A grand opening date is still in the works but she promises a big “pie party” shortly.

“Before the pandemic hit, I opened three locations in just under three years. We were on a very huge trajectory to expansion and then the pandemic hit and everyone had to navigate that uncharted territory. But I’ve been actively looking and Langley was a great step forward.”

In regards to where The Pie Hole will be moving next, Parsons says that she still has her sights set on East Van.

“I’m open to anything kind of in the Kitsilano all the way over to the Commercial Drive area because that’s where we started. Our routes are in East Van.”

“I’m a Vancouver girl, I need my Vancouver spot,” said Parsons. She also cited North Shore as an area she’s had her eyes on for a while.

You can still visit The Pie Hole Kitsilano until March, or you can check out its Burnaby or Langley locations as well.

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

