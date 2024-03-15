Tacofino Gastown will close its doors after a decade of operation

Tacofino has been growing like crazy over the last few years, so this news might come as a surprise to some. The much-loved BC-grown concept is shuttering its Gastown location this summer.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s just so long for now,” the brand shared with Dished.

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar has been serving up hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

Owners share that the 15 W Cordova Street location will close on August 18, 2024.

“After a decade of great food, amazing people and lots of laughs, our doors will soon close, not by choice, but by change,” says Gino Di Domenico, managing partner of Tacofino.

“Tacofino Gastown was more than a restaurant to me, it is home to memories I’ll carry forever. To our team and community, our heart; thank you. Each of you shaped this journey. Here’s to the good times past, and to new adventures to come.”

The brand says lease expiration and “uncertainty in redevelopment plans for the building” both played a role in this decision. That being said, Tacofino says a Gastown location in the future isn’t completely out of the question.

“We’re open to the idea down the road,” says Di Domenico. “Provided the circumstances are right.”

Tacofino Gastown will still be offering guests a great lineup of eats and events throughout spring and summer. Be sure to pop in when you can.

