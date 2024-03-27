Food Republic: Vancouver's first digital food hall has closed its doors

There seems to be no end to all the Vancouver restaurant closures, and another spot has been added to the list.

Food Republic, conceptualized by NextGen Kitchens group, was Vancouver’s first digital food hall, aiming to deal with the issues of rising food costs, expensive real estate, and labour shortages. However, the store has quietly closed its doors.

Essentially, it functioned as one central space where multiple food vendors operated, but items from each menu would be available for purchase under the same bill.

This spot was home to restaurants like Rad Salad, OneSpot, Wow Bao, and Pacific Poke.

While the restaurant is now closed, it is still listed as open on Google, its Instagram, and its website.

Dished has reached out to Food Republic for more details on the closure. Be sure to check back here to see what will be taking the food hall’s place.

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

With files from Dished Staff

