Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale location is now closed

In 2009, Chef Hung opened the first Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle location in North America, right here in Metro Vancouver. Since then, the chain has gone on to open several other locations in and around Vancouver. However, one of these locations has closed.

A representative of the noodle chain told Dished that its Kerrisdale location has officially closed. They said that the “lease term had ended at the location,” and they’re on the lookout for “other suitable locations.”

This closure comes just five months after Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990 quietly closed as well.

Chef Hung began his culinary apprenticeship at the young age of 17, and throughout his 30 years of experience has developed unrivalled techniques and his own secret recipes. He is also a three-time champion of the Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival Competition.

Address:2028 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

