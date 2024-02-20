Allora! Pasta + Wine to close its doors after two years of operation

We’ve only had Allora! Pasta + Wine for a short while, and now the restaurant is unfortunately saying goodbye.

Chef and owner Josiah Tam took to Instagram to announce the closure of the beloved White Rock spot.

“Trust me when I tell you, this decision did not come easily,” he shared. “Recently I was presented with an opportunity to hand over the space to a different business owner and, given the timing and weighing of pros and cons, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass by.”

The spot was best known for its delicious assortments of pasta and was previously known as Barrique Kitchen + Wine Bar before the restaurant rebranded.

“If you’re a regular with us, you’ll know that I have a young family and that the restaurants I’ve operated in this space have really been 2nd and 3rd children to me,” continued Tam. “I’m not going to lie, the past 6 years have been a marathon and the past 4 with COVID and the aftermath of it have really taken a toll. I find myself at a crossroads as I turn 35 this year and feel I owe it to myself and my family to put this dream to bed and move on with my life in a new (but still industry adjacent) career path.”

“While I am extremely sad to be saying goodbye to this chapter of my life, I am also incredibly excited for what the future holds. I can’t wait to be home with my family for dinner on a regular basis. I’m excited for the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Tam said that while he wasn’t at liberty to discuss the restaurant taking Allora’s place, he is “very optimistic that they will do well in this space and wish them nothing but the very best, please visit and support them!”

Allora’s final day of service will be Friday, February 23. It’s closed on the 22nd for a private event, meaning you only have two days to visit the spot before it’s closed.

Address: 15223 Pacific Avenue #1, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-3311

