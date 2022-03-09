Pasta and wine are our two favourite things, so it’s a good thing we’re soon going to have another spot to enjoy the dynamic duo in Metro Vancouver: Allora.

The new casual concept will be opening at 1-15223 Pacific Avenue in White Rock. Allora has taken over the former space of Barrique Kitchen + Wine Bar.

This new concept and rebrand is by the same folks as Barrique, so if you were a fan of that spot, you’ll love Allora.

Set to open Wednesday, March 16, Allora will offer patrons everyday Italian eats like fresh housemade pasta alongside a solid Italian wine and cocktail list.

Reservations for this eatery will be available soon. Be sure to head to its website and sign up for the mailing list to get the first opportunity to snag one.

Allora Pasta + Wine

Address: 15223 Pacific Ave #1, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-3311

Instagram