Forage and The Jervis Joint to wind down operations later this year

Today, Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

Currently, the building at 1300 Robson Street — the southwest corner of the intersection of Robson Street and Jervis Street in downtown Vancouver — is a 1986-built, six-storey building with 129 hotel guest rooms and is home to two restaurants.

This means the eateries that operate as a part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will be wrapping up operations in November.

Daily Hive is told this redevelopment means “total closure” for both dining concepts.

The Jervis Joint launched in the fall of 2022. It’s a casual spot to grab a beer, have a bite, and watch a game. Before that, the address was home to BeSIDE Forage and, even further back, the gastropub Timber.

It operates directly beside its sister spot, Forage, located at 1300 Robson Street. Forage is known for its locavore-focused menu.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact closure dates for both concepts. Stay tuned.

To learn more about the redevelopment details, check out Urbanized Vancouver’s full story.

