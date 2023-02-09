Vancouverites love their pizza – from classic Neopolitan pies to New York City-style slices to more uncommon varieties – but now we’ve got one new place to check out: Pizza Maru.

The Korean pizza chain operates a whopping 620 stores, as of 2021, and only seems to be growing.

Just last week we shared that it would officially be opening a spot in Vancouver, and it looks like that time has come.

Pizza Maru softly opened yesterday, February 8, at 1471 Robson Street in Vancouver’s West End.

Since its first location launched in 2006, Pizza Maru has opened outposts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar.

The brand first entered the Canadian market when it opened two locations in Toronto last year.

For those unfamiliar with Maru’s offerings, it claims to serve the world’s first patented green tea dough, according to its website.

This dough is made with organic green tea, chlorella, and 12 natural grains including rye, black rice, Italian millet, sorghum, and more.

As for its menu offerings, think classic pizzas (including pepperoni) alongside more unique creations and Korean twists on the Italian dish.

Options include the “KABOOM!” Cheese Bomb (with a seriously epic cheese pull), the Holy Honey Sweet Potato, the Korean Bulgogi, and the Chicken Katsu pizza, to name just a few.

Pizza Maru also offers an array of sides like topokki, oven-baked chicken, spaghetti, and chicken wings alongside dipping sauces and beer.

The Vancouver location of Pizza Maru is the former address of Katsuya, which was known for its “fusion katsu” offerings.

Pizza Maru is holding its grand opening celebrations today, February 9, with a one-day-only deal of 50% off on its 13-inch Holy Honey Sweet Potato pizza.

Pizza Maru

Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver