Good Dogs Plant Foods will close its restaurant next month
Good Dogs Plant Foods first opened the door to its brick-and-mortar space in the summer of 2021, but now the concept is winding down operations at its punchy Robson Street eatery.
We have known that Good Dogs would be closing its restaurant for a while now, but an official last day of service has just been shared with Dished.
Good Dogs will be closing after its final day of operation on March 30.
“Bittersweet as we’ll miss interacting with our incredible customers in the colourful and vibrant space we created. But we’re very excited for Chapter 2, hitting the streets!”
That’s right, it’s not a total goodbye for this biz.
Two Good Dog food carts will be open and operating at Robson and Burrard, one slinging ‘dogs and the other offering fries, poutine, kimchi fries, sticky mushrooms, and more.
- You might also like:
- New Metro Vancouver brunch spot serves pasta in cube-shaped bread bowls
- Cheese stuffed burger chain to open first BC location in Metro Vancouver
- Marugame Udon to open first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver this weekend
The purveyor also plans to roam in and around the city and make appearances. It’ll be at Lonsdale Quay on weekends starting in mid-April and running throughout the spring and summer months.
“We’re looking forward to seeing some new and old faces before we close,” the restaurant says.
“And if anyone out there is looking to rent the space for a birthday party or staff function, we want to have as much fun as possible before it’s gone! Please reach out via our email: [email protected]”
Folks can still pop into the space for dine-in or takeout and indulge in some plant-based goodness for the time being.
Good Dogs Plant Foods
Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok