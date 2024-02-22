Good Dogs Plant Foods will close its restaurant next month

Good Dogs Plant Foods first opened the door to its brick-and-mortar space in the summer of 2021, but now the concept is winding down operations at its punchy Robson Street eatery.

We have known that Good Dogs would be closing its restaurant for a while now, but an official last day of service has just been shared with Dished.

Good Dogs will be closing after its final day of operation on March 30.

“Bittersweet as we’ll miss interacting with our incredible customers in the colourful and vibrant space we created. But we’re very excited for Chapter 2, hitting the streets!”

That’s right, it’s not a total goodbye for this biz.

Two Good Dog food carts will be open and operating at Robson and Burrard, one slinging ‘dogs and the other offering fries, poutine, kimchi fries, sticky mushrooms, and more.

The purveyor also plans to roam in and around the city and make appearances. It’ll be at Lonsdale Quay on weekends starting in mid-April and running throughout the spring and summer months.