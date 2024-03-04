Ebisu Richmond officially closes after 30 years of operation

Another much-loved Metro Vancouver restaurant has closed, and this one is after three decades of service.

Ebisu in Richmond took to Instagram to announce it has officially closed.

“Thank you Richmond for the memories,” said the sushi restaurant.

The restaurant’s last day of operation was February 25.

However, patrons looking for their sushi fix can still get it at one of Ebisu’s sister restaurants, Kamei Royale and Kamei on Broadway.

Ebisu Richmond

Address: 8111 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

