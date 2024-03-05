Last week, Dished reported that Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru opened a new location in Burnaby. Now, the pizza chain has gone online to announce that it has closed its location in Vancouver.

Located at 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver, the shop announced on Instagram that it’s permanently closed. The location opened in February 2023.

Pizza Maru is best known for its green tea pizza dough. The dough consists of organic green tea, chlorella, and 12 natural grains, including rye, black rice, Italian millet, and sorghum.

However, it looks like it’s not all doom and gloom for the location. Pizza Maru Vancouver ended the announcement by saying, “We will soon be introducing a new brand. Coming soon!”

Pizza Maru is directing patrons to visit Katsuya in Langley, where they can order Korean pizza. Additionally, customers can check out Pizza Maru’s new Burnaby location.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok