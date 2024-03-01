Beloved Vancouver restaurant founded in 1979 closing its doors this month

Another unfortunate restaurant closure announcement has hit Vancouver: Mary’s on Davie will be closing its doors.

Founded in Vancouver, BC, in 1979 by a local Drag Queen named “Mrs. G,” Mary’s has been a go-to restaurant for the West End’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“We’re proud to have been able to provide a place of employment for so many members of the West End Community and we’re proud of all the charities that we’ve supported and the many guests that we have served,” shared the restaurant.

“We’re most proud of our latest evolution and are grateful for Beth & Eva Lasting, our wonderful Friday & Saturday Night Hosts. We wish we could carry on forever!”

However, the restaurant did end its announcement on a cheerier note: “The partners of Mary’s on Davie are onto other adventures, with a possible move in the near future. Stay tuned for our next evolution, soon to be released to the public!”

Mary’s on Davie was previously known as Hamburger Mary’s which was founded in 1979. The restaurant went through renovations in 2018 when it got new owners.

Mary’s on Davie’s last day of service will be March 13.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

