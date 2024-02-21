Lotus Seed Vegan has officially closed its doors after over a decade of service
It’s been a rough couple of months for vegan restaurants in Vancouver. Both Heirloom Restaurant and Grano Pizzeria have announced they will be closing in the near future, and now Lotus Seed Vegan is joining the mix.
“With a heavy heart, we share the news that Lotus Seed Vegan will be closing its doors after decades of shared moments and nourishing connections. It’s been an incredible journey and your presence has made it special,” shared the restaurant online.
Located at 736 W Broadway, Vancouver (and previously at 3665 Kingsway), Lotus Seed Vegan served up an assortment of vegan options like soups, sandwiches, pastas, and more.
“As we embark on a new chapter in our health and spiritual journey, we carry the memories of serving you wholesome meals and forging lasting friendships.”
The restaurant made the closure announcement on January 15 and is now officially closed.
“We extend our deepest gratitude for your support over the years, concluded Lotus Seed.
