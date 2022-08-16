In fall of 2021, Grandmama’s Cafe opened its doors to the Kerrisdale neighbourhood, offering a variety of fusion dishes, sweets, and other cafe eats and sips.

Now, the same family behind the cafe has opened up a new concept spot: Grandmama’s Market.

The market, also located in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood at 2433 W 41st Avenue, is an extension of the cafe concept but aims to carry specialty grocery and snack items in addition to artisan-made clothing and accessories.

Irfan Hakim, one of the owners behind the Grandmama concepts, tells Dished that the market carries goods from “all across the globe” and is inspired by shops in Europe and the Middle East that have a similar approach.

The food offerings include a range of products “from the exotic to the nostalgic, as well as daily needs,” he says, which includes rare sodas, cookies from Brazil, and pantry items like loose leaf tea and truffle oil.

Alongside its grocery items, you’ll also find hand-beaded handbags, leather sandals, and other select clothing items.

The market held its grand opening in July and plans to continue to bring in other unique snacks based on the community’s feedback.

Grandmama’s Market

Address: 2433 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-0198

Instagram