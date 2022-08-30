When one door closes, another opens, as they say, and the same applies to the hospitality industry.

Earlier this month, Dished shared the news that Bobacabana — a New West-based cafe with smoothies, fruit and milk bubble teas — would be closing its doors. This announcement also came with the news that new management would be taking over the store with an entirely new rebrand, space, and menu.

That new concept is called Passenger, a “grab-and-go stop for pastries, boba, smoothies, and bites,” according to the Instagram page.

Passenger is a sister spot to Earthling Cafe, a gluten-free cafe that specializes in dacquoise made with rice flour.

Management tells Dished that, with Passenger, they’re “essentially extending [Bobacabana] into a coffee shop, desserts and pastry shop featuring our baked goods from [Earthling] and also products for our friends from farmers markets.”

Passenger won’t be strictly vegan or gluten-free but instead will offer a mix of traditional and vegan/gluten-free baking. It will also offer drinks, smoothies, salads, and sandwiches, with croissants and the brand’s signature dacquoise on the menu, too.

The new cafe is in its soft opening stage until tomorrow, August 31, with free drip coffee between 8 am and noon.

Passenger’s grand opening will be on Thursday, September 1.

Passenger

Address: 800 Carnarvon Street #360, New Westminster

