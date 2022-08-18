Tendon Kohaku is opening a new location in Burnaby, and this time, Station Square is the lucky area to get the famous concept.

Known for serving up fried-to-amber-perfection tempura bowls, this will be the brand’s third BC location and second Burnaby location, as it opened on Rosser Avenue last summer.

The first outpost in the province (which was also the first in Canada) opened in downtown Vancouver on Howe Street in early 2021.

Now, Tendon Kohaku is gearing up to softly open its new location at 6063 Silver Drive.

In addition to the signature bowls, patrons here will find sides like Nagoya-style chicken wings, Sashimi salad, and more.

Kohaku is a joint venture between two giant Japanese food corporations: Nadai Fujisoba (the largest soba chain in Japan) and the Kings Know Group.

The company’s first-ever location opened in Singapore and it now operates several other outposts in Tokyo, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The eatery is named after “amber,” like the gem, which is meant to represent the golden battered tempura — and they certainly deliver just that.

Kohaku also has two secret sauces that make its grub that much more delicious: a Kohaku Sauce and a house Spicy Sauce. Both sauces are made with over 15 ingredients and boiled for 10 hours before they are served.

This brand offers six different varieties of tempura rice bowls including Seafood, Veggie (also the option to make this vegan), and Sashimi, to name a few. All bowls come with a miso soup and pickled ginger, and the patron can choose between Japanese premium white rice or wholegrain.

There’s also the option to make any bowl spicy.

You can find the new Silver Drive destination softly open starting this weekend ahead of the grand opening, which will land on August 26.

Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown

Address: 6063 Silver Drive, Burnaby

