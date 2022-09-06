FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

H & P Noodle House just opened a second location in Metro Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
Sep 6 2022
Good news for fans of noodles in Burnaby’s The Heights neighbourhood.

A restaurant specializing in Vietnamese and Thai noodles and other dishes has just opened up a second location.

H & P Noodle House, which has its first location in Port Coquitlam, grand opened its second location at 4015 Hastings Street over the weekend.

 

The restaurant serves a variety of dishes, including salad rolls, a house mango salad, pho, vermicelli platters, and some Thai curries.

H & P also offers some sweet desserts, like mango coconut rice, and refreshing beverage options.

Stop by this new restaurant if you’re in the area!

H & P Noodle House – Burnaby

Address: 4015 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8848

