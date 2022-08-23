The Joseph Richard Group (JRG) has been revealing plans for new concepts over the last few years, and the hospitality group just opened its newest restaurant, Tavern on the Green.

Located at the Ledgeview Golf & Country Club in Abbotsford, JRG unveiled its fresh space and what it calls “the absolute best new patio in Abbotsford.”

The new food and beverage concept offers a lunch and dinner menu by Culinary Director Chef Colin Burslem.

Guests at Tavern on the Green can expect farm-to-table, elevated pub fare, a great drink selection, and beautiful views, too.

The concept says more brunch and happy hour offerings are coming soon as well, so stay tuned.

Tavern on the Green

Address: Ledgeview Golf Club — 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford