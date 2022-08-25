FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Choong Man Chicken: Korean fried chicken spot now open near Metrotown

It seems like every week a new Korean fried chicken spot opens up in Vancouver and surrounding areas and, honestly, we’re not mad about it.

The next on our list of must-try spots? Burnaby’s Choong Man Chicken, the fifth location in BC for the KFC chain, according to its website.

Choong Man Burnaby just grand opened earlier this month near Metrotown at 6285 Nelson Avenue.

The chain, which also has several locations throughout the US, serves up dishes like Snow Onion Chicken (fried chicken with sliced onions and white sauce), red hot pepper chicken, soy garlic green onion chicken, and its classic CM fried chicken platter.

The menu also includes chicken platters with several of its varieties and sides like black pepper spicy rice cakes and potato wedges.

You can also grab a beer or chilled bottle of soju to wash down the fried goodness at this spot.

Choong Man Chicken

Address: 6285 Nelson Avenue
Phone: 604-566-2121

