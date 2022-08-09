Airport food has seriously improved over the years, and while flying right now is still chaotic at best, at least now you may get lucky with free bubble tea.

BlackBall, the international chain known for its Taiwanese desserts and beverages, has just become the first bubble tea brand to be offered to international travellers for free.

In a deal with China Airlines and Premium Plaza Lounge, the mega Private Airport Lounge Group, BlackBall has established what it’s calling the “world’s first” bubble tea service on commercial flights.

China Airlines flight C131, which departed from Vancouver to Taipei on August 1, served as the pilot (pun intended) for the project.

BlackBall offered guests free bubble tea at the flight’s gate post-security, which they were able to bring aboard to enjoy.

A total of 250 servings of the brand’s bubble tea were served to all passengers and crew of the flight.

While it’s unclear if this free offering was only a one-time deal or if BlackBall will continue to provide complementary on-flight bubble tea service, the brand is providing a 12% discount at all its BlackBall Vancouver locations to anyone who has a valid China Airlines boarding pass. This deal is good for the entire month of August.