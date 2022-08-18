FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

C-Lovers: Fish and chips chain officially opened in Chilliwack this week

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Aug 18 2022, 11:18 pm
C-Lovers: Fish and chips chain officially opened in Chilliwack this week
@c_loversfishandchips/Instagram

Fish and chips are one of our all-time favourite comfort foods, whether we’re grabbing a platter from a one-off family-run spot or a local chain.

C-Lovers is perhaps one of BC’s best-known chain restaurants for fish and chips, and now those in Chilliwack will get a chance to try its famous battered fish.

The new location at 45355 Luckakuck Way officially opened its doors this week, becoming the 12th location for the chain.

The go-to spot for fish and chips is perhaps best-known for its all-you-can-eat offer, which gets you unlimited fish and chips for $17.99 – or $20.99 if you want to add on a beer – and no, you can’t share this deal with other people.

It also serves a range of other battered fish dishes, including salmon, prawn, and haddock platters, burgers, and sides like coleslaw and, the English classic, mushy peas.

C-Lovers also has locations in Abbotsford, Langley, North Vancouver, Kelowna, as well as several other BC cities and one in Edmonton.

C-Lovers – Chilliwack

Address: 45355 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-769-0076

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.