C-Lovers: Fish and chips chain officially opened in Chilliwack this week
Fish and chips are one of our all-time favourite comfort foods, whether we’re grabbing a platter from a one-off family-run spot or a local chain.
C-Lovers is perhaps one of BC’s best-known chain restaurants for fish and chips, and now those in Chilliwack will get a chance to try its famous battered fish.
The new location at 45355 Luckakuck Way officially opened its doors this week, becoming the 12th location for the chain.
View this post on Instagram
The go-to spot for fish and chips is perhaps best-known for its all-you-can-eat offer, which gets you unlimited fish and chips for $17.99 – or $20.99 if you want to add on a beer – and no, you can’t share this deal with other people.
It also serves a range of other battered fish dishes, including salmon, prawn, and haddock platters, burgers, and sides like coleslaw and, the English classic, mushy peas.
C-Lovers also has locations in Abbotsford, Langley, North Vancouver, Kelowna, as well as several other BC cities and one in Edmonton.
C-Lovers – Chilliwack
Address: 45355 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-769-0076