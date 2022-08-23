If you ask us, every season is ice cream season, but there’s no better time to get a daily scoop than late August.

Just in the nick of time, a local ice cream shop has opened a second location.

Banter Ice Cream, which has its first location at Jubilee in Abbotsford, has officially opened its second outpost in Chilliwack.

The new spot is located at the new development The Eddy at the Bridge, which is at 45530 Vedder Mountain Road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banter Ice Cream Co. (@bantericecream)

The shop has been in the works for a while and today it officially opened its doors to the public, welcoming all ice cream lovers to try its much-loved small-batch frozen treats.

Banter is known for its family-friendly vibes, classic scoops, and seasonal flavours – this summer has had them scooping up sunny offerings like pink lemonade sorbet and blackberry chevre.

Banter’s neighbour is Land Studio & Cafe, a yoga studio and coffee shop located in the same development.

For now, the shop will be open from 12 to 10 pm.

Address: 45530 Vedder Mountain Road, 101, Chilliwack