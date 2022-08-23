Banter Ice Cream: Small-batch ice cream shop now open in Chilliwack
If you ask us, every season is ice cream season, but there’s no better time to get a daily scoop than late August.
Just in the nick of time, a local ice cream shop has opened a second location.
Banter Ice Cream, which has its first location at Jubilee in Abbotsford, has officially opened its second outpost in Chilliwack.
- You might also like:
- Premium Korean fried chicken chain to open first downtown Vancouver location
- New Fraser Valley restaurant says it has the "best new patio in Abbotsford"
- New Vancouver dessert spot offers build-your-own bingsoo
The new spot is located at the new development The Eddy at the Bridge, which is at 45530 Vedder Mountain Road.
View this post on Instagram
The shop has been in the works for a while and today it officially opened its doors to the public, welcoming all ice cream lovers to try its much-loved small-batch frozen treats.
Banter is known for its family-friendly vibes, classic scoops, and seasonal flavours – this summer has had them scooping up sunny offerings like pink lemonade sorbet and blackberry chevre.
Banter’s neighbour is Land Studio & Cafe, a yoga studio and coffee shop located in the same development.
For now, the shop will be open from 12 to 10 pm.
Banter Ice Cream – Chilliwack
Address: 45530 Vedder Mountain Road, 101, Chilliwack