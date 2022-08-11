Back in July, Dished shared the news that a new restaurant would be opening up in Coquitlam soon.

Now, On & Off Kitchen and Bar is set to soft open this weekend on Saturday, August 13.

On & Off is located at 2662 Austin Avenue in Coquitlam and will be both a brunch spot and bar.

The new restaurant has yet to share a menu but, if the stylish interiors are any indication, the food will have a touch of European flair.

The soft opening period will run until Sunday, August 21, during which the restaurant will be open from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, with last call at 3 pm.

During this time, there won’t be any reservations available.

The business also shared on its Instagram account that a grand opening date and full hours will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

On & Off Kitchen and Bar

Address: 2662 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram