Though bubble tea has only gained popularity in North America within the last twenty years, there’s already a huge range of styles and varieties to choose from.

From local shops to international brands with franchises across the country, Vancouver is home to nearly every type of boba, milk tea, and fruit tea you could imagine.

The newest addition is Macao Imperial Tea, a brand that hails from the Macao region of China.

With two locations already in Winnipeg – and over 350 across the world in countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, and the United States – it makes sense that Macao Imperial Tea would expand to Metro Vancouver too.

Located at 7337 Edmond Street in Burnaby, Macao Imperial Tea just opened its doors last week.

The brand offers milk teas and bubble teas in varieties like black sugar taho milk tea and red bean and pudding milk tea, but it also offers a huge range of other specialty beverages like its cheesecake series, yakult series, soda series, cream cheese series, and fruit tea series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macao Imperial Tea BC (@macaoimperialtea_bc)

Expect to find some unique offerings here, like the popular Over the Rainbow soda, Cream Cheese Purple Taro, Halo Halo Milk Tea, and Oreo-Choco Slush.

You can also grab lattes, macchiatos, and other hot and cold coffee drinks at this spot.

Macao Imperial Tea is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Macao Imperial Tea

Address: 7337 Edmond Street, Burnaby

Instagram