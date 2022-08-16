The era of the multi-use space is here and it’s looking bright.

From cafes that turn into bars at night to restaurants slash shopping boutiques, it’s not only trendy for a space to serve more than one purpose, it’s also functional and interesting.

A new spot that has recently adopted this model is Chilliwack’s Land Studio & Cafe, a yoga studio-turned cafe space located at The Eddy at the Bridge.

Land bills itself as an “everyday retreat,” offering espresso drinks, iced teas, smoothies, as well as bowls, sandwiches, and wraps.

It also offers yoga classes in its studio space, which will be run on a pop-up basis throughout August before a full schedule is released in September.

The concept here is that you can come by for a yoga session followed by a rejuvenating drink and lunch afterwards — it’s about wellness through a holistic approach, but also about creating a space where people can gather and “grow.”

For now, the cafe will be serving a limited menu until September, when a full menu will be launched.

The cafe is currently open from 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 5 pm on weekends.

Address: 102-45530 Vedder Mountain Road (The Eddy at the Bridge), Chilliwack

