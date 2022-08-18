FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Caffe Mira: Local coffee chain's New Westminster location now open

Caffeine is the stuff that gets us through the day, so we’re always pleased to hear about a new spot, especially when it’s locally owned.

Caffe Mira has two spots in Vancouver – one in the West End on Burrard and one in Mount Pleasant on Main and 16th – and now the coffee chain has just opened a third location.

The new cafe softly opened its doors in New Westminster’s Victoria Hill community at the end of July, making its #130 28th E Royal Avenue address the first Metro Vancouver location for the chain.

 

Caffe Mira is known for its organic coffee and drinks, selection of pastries baked in-house, and a lineup of lunch food offerings.

This new spot is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 4:30, with plans to extend its hours soon.

Caffe Mira

Address: #130 28th E Royal Avenue, New Westminster

Instagram

