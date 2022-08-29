Yaletown is getting seriously spoiled when it comes to new spots to eat and drink, and here’s a new place to add to our list: Okeya Kyujiro.

This concept coins itself as “Montreal’s first, reservation only,” omakase restaurant, and now, it has announced its second chapter is starting in Vancouver.

Located at 1038 Mainland Street, Okeya Kyujiro’s website states that folks can book their dinner reservations in Vancouver, although warns “You may need a passcode to make a reservation.”

The omakase experience here (aka a chef’s choice menu) features seasonal ingredients “mainly sourced from Japan.”

Okeya Kyujiro’s spread showcases approximately 20 courses “with mostly sushi.”

Dessert and a tea ceremony are also included, and everything takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes in total.

There you have it – be sure to make a reso if you can and check this place out.

Okeya Kyujiro — Vancouver

Address: 1038 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-999-1038