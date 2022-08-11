FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Karma Indian Bistro to open its doors in Kitsilano this weekend

Aug 11 2022, 9:04 pm
Karma Indian Bistro to open its doors in Kitsilano this weekend
margouillat photo/Shutterstock

We love hearing about new restaurant concepts, especially ones with creative cocktails and seriously crave-worthy eats.

The latest on our list of must-try spots is Karma, a new Indian bistro opening up this weekend in Kitsilano.

The new restaurant is located at 2741 W 4th Avenue and will serve up shareable bites like flatbreads, masala fries, tandoori wings, as well as main dishes like chicken madras and paneer butter masala.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARMA (@karmaindianbistro)

Karma will also have plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, as well as some Indian street food dishes on its menu, including Papri Chaat (wafers topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys) and Maggi masala noodles.

Pair Karma’s signature dishes with its inventive cocktails, like a chai negroni or a Mumbai mule – both fantastic options to enjoy alongside food or on their own.

Karma is set to officially open this weekend, but will also be available for pick-up and delivery.

Karma

Address: 2741 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 123-456-7890

Instagram

