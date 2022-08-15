Earlier this spring we shared the news that Faubourg Paris – the French patisserie chain known for its delectable pastries – would be opening a third Vancouver location.

The new spot at 302 Davie Street is now officially open, as of Saturday, August 13.

The new location, which has taken over a former Cafe Artigiano address on the ground floor of the OPUS Hotel Vancouver, offers the chain’s traditional French pastries, coffee, and viennoiserie to the Yaletown neighbourhood.

Faubourg has two other Vancouver locations: in Kerrisdale at W 41st Avenue and downtown Vancouver on Hornby.

Address: 302 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram