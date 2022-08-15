FoodBoozeFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Daryn Wright
Aug 15 2022, 10:18 pm
Steamworks Mount Pleasant: Massive taphouse soft-opened last week
Courtesy Steamworks

Mount Pleasant is home to some of the city’s best breweries and patios, but now there’s another exciting new space to check out.

Steamworks Brewing Co., which has its original brewpub in Gastown, has just soft-opened its latest space at Main and 7th.

steamworks mount pleasant

Courtesy Steamworks

The giant taphouse concept is the first franchise location for the brand and has the capacity to seat 200 people – 100 inside and 100 outside on its massive patio space.

Right next to Steamworks’ Mount Pleasant’s patio space is the making of a soon-to-be new urban park space, which will likely turn this part of the neighbourhood into a bustling hub for gathering and outdoor dining.

The new taphouse – which officially opened its doors on August 10, just in time for the busy Vancouver Mural Festival crowds – offers 30 rotating taps with 20 Steamworks features and 10 guest taps.

Steamworks Mount Pleasant also has a full kitchen with menus that include pub eats and brunch.

While the pub is in its soft opening it will only be open for limited hours every day from 12 pm.

Steamworks – Mount Pleasant

Address: 2275 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-394-2275

With files from Hanna McLean

