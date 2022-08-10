Friendlies Bar: Low-key neighbourhood watering hole opens in Vancouver
Aug 10 2022, 7:53 pm
A new low-key neighbourhood watering hole has quietly opened in Vancouver: Friendlies Bar.
Located at 208 East 12th Avenue, this 23-seat, 600 sq ft spot can be found right at the corner of 12th Avenue and Main Street.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to a great ’90s rap playlist, patrons can expect a selection of beverages like draught beer, wine, and cider along with bites like chips and peanuts up for order.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver restaurant inspired by Florence offers must-try Italian eats (PHOTOS)
- Vancouver restaurant inspired by Florence offers must-try Italian eats (PHOTOS)
- Much-loved Metro Vancouver bubble tea spot "closing its doors for good"
If you’re feeling more than peckish, you can actually bring in outside food yourself or order it directly to the bar.
View this post on Instagram
You can find Friendlies Bar open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm til late.
Friendlies Bar
Address: 208 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver