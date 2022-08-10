A new low-key neighbourhood watering hole has quietly opened in Vancouver: Friendlies Bar.

Located at 208 East 12th Avenue, this 23-seat, 600 sq ft spot can be found right at the corner of 12th Avenue and Main Street.

Dished is told folks can head here to enjoy delicious cocktails using fresh juices and a fun, comfortable atmosphere and vibe.

In addition to a great ’90s rap playlist, patrons can expect a selection of beverages like draught beer, wine, and cider along with bites like chips and peanuts up for order.

If you’re feeling more than peckish, you can actually bring in outside food yourself or order it directly to the bar.

You can find Friendlies Bar open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm til late.

Friendlies Bar

Address: 208 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram