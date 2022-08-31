If you haven’t tapped into Burnaby’s thriving food and drink scene yet, you’re really missing out.

The Metro Vancouver city is home to tons of bubble tea shops, specialty dessert spots, and some seriously crave-worthy eateries, making it a top destination for foodies.

The next spot on our must-try hit list? Something Sweet, a newly opened cafe just steps from the Royal Oak SkyTrain station.

Something Sweet offers shaved ice desserts, specialty drinks, and savoury egg sandos.

The new spot’s menu includes items like a pink chocolate drink, winter melon tea, and mango pomelo sago, in addition to crepe offerings, bingsu, kakigori, fresh coconut jelly bowls, and bubble egg waffles.

An extra cute feature of this spot’s drink options? You can add a teddy bear-shaped ice cube to your beverage.

For savoury options, patrons have the option of the Creamy Shrimp XL Eggie Sando, a Black Truffle Forest Eggie Sando, and the Korean Spicy Noodles Sando (with an egg bun, scrambled eggs, and spicy, cheesy noodles), among several others, all served on soft egg bread.

You can also grab Something Sweet’s Smoothie Party, a giant carved-out watermelon (or cantaloupe, pineapple, or melon) filled with fruit smoothie – best suited for two or more people.

This spot only just opened in July but already has food bloggers and foodies alike flocking to try its inventive and photo-worthy treats.

Address: 6888 Royal Oak Avenue, #101, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-3386

