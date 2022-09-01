One Vancouver area just officially got a very unique spot for bites and sips: Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions.

This neighbourhood bar and grill just opened at 67 West 6th Avenue in a Victorian-era heritage home, Coulter House, first built in 1902.

The casual concept has been coined as a “counter-culture bar, grill, and patio” by owner Cam Bogue.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions is located at Houss, a mixed-use building that offers office, industrial, and restaurant space.

Folks can now find a bunch of different businesses here including medical offices, professional services, and tech firms, and now, this eatery.

“We are fortunate to have Conwest develop the property and retain a 120-year-old heritage house as our entrance,” says Bogue.

“The relationship between the historic home and the new space is the same marriage our concept is forging by bringing together both old and new in an effort to pay homage to all that has come before us, while we make our own way in the restaurant industry. I really couldn’t see this project landing elsewhere, this feels like home to us.”

Bogue has opened 27 restaurants and bars for other teams, but this is his first independent endeavour.

Aiming to make Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions an “adult nostalgia playground,” the building features a room with a lounge and boutique decked out in mid-century and ’70s-era decor complete with orange carpet and macrame chandeliers.

Aside from the welcoming retro lounge, expect a wood-fired grill and a great-looking patio.

The venue will feature a Jukebox (a 1975 Wurlitzer) that holds 100 records and 200 songs, and a 60-year-old pull-handle cigarette machine which will sell art wares from local artists, too.

When it comes to food, Chef Christian Chaumont (formerly Cuchillo) is at the helm of the kitchen here. We’re told there will be one meat and one vegetarian special available each day, both will be made on the custom wood-fire hearth and roaster.

You can find this “neighbourhood bar and grill dressed up as a vintage store” open seven days a week.

Hours are 3 pm to midnight from Monday to Friday, and noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram