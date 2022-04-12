Tucked along a side street in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood is Grandmama’s Café, a cozy spot for brunch, dessert, and thoughtful comfort food.

The new cafe, which just opened last September, is a welcome addition to the neighbourhood, offering a range of delicious, photo-worthy cuisine, and a comforting space that has quickly become a favourite for locals.

Grandmama’s is truly a family affair – owned and run by husband and wife team Irfan and Sana Hakim, the design of the space was imagined by their daughter Ilham while their son Wahed established the business model.

Sana, who has culinary training, is the head chef of the cafe, while Irfan runs the business end of things.

The couple, who relocated with their family to Vancouver from Mumbai three years ago, named the business after their late mothers as a way of honouring their family recipes, love of food, and worldly travels.

The moment you enter the space you can feel these values at the heart of it – artwork, some of which appear to be family photographs and heirloom pieces, adorn the walls, reminding guests that behind the food there are shared family stories.

With a focus on inventive comfort food and international cuisine, the fusion menu feels authentic and exciting.

Presentation is also at the forefront of Sana’s dishes – everything is as tasty as it is beautiful, including their drink options.

The vibrant pink tea – served in glass teacups for maximum visual effect – is made from pomegranate skins and served with basil leaves, a specialty from Turkey, we’re told.

Their chicken and waffles are an elevated take on the classic brunch offering, served with a honey glaze and fresh greens on a Liége waffle. With three savoury and five sweet waffle options, this is the place to go to get your waffle fill.

Their range of sweet waffles includes blueberry and lemon, biscoff, au chocolate, mama’s classic, as well as a standout pistache et rose waffle served with a fluffy, taffy-like Turkish candy floss on top.

The dessert display case is a vision to behold, packed with cakes and pastries and cups of tiramisu – the perfect accompaniments to an afternoon coffee. They also have a turmeric saffron latte for the caffeine averse – a vibrant yellow drink made tie-dye like by the swirls of saffron.

Their all-day breakfast menu includes items like congee, a full English breakfast, and mini Brazilian cheese balls, a nod to the international nature of their cooking.

If you go for lunch, their butter chicken bowl is a filling and hearty meal option and served with a salad. All of the dishes from their main meal menu come with a glass of orange juice, too – a nice touch.

Though the cafe has only been open a few months, its tables are already filled with folks from the neighbourhood drawn to their delicious food and warm environment.

During our visit, two elderly women sat and enjoyed some pastries together; a man and his young daughter shared a strawberry parfait; and a group of office workers stopped by for an afternoon coffee break.

With their range of menu items, both sweet and savoury, and comforting, beautiful beverages, Grandmama’s Café is the kind of place that brings a neighbourhood together.

Address: 5687 Balsam Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-261-1800

