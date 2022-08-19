After hundreds of Starbucks locations were closed across Canada in early 2021 – including several in Vancouver – more than a few storefronts lay empty, waiting for the next tenant to take over.

In one of those former spots in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood, a new locally owned brand has taken over the 1500 West 2nd Avenue address.

Tru Cafe just opened up this week, serving coffee, gelato, and other treats to the neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tru Cafe (@thetrucafe)

Other menu items include vegan grapefruit ginger cookies, jars of overnight oats, smoothies, and sandwiches.

The cafe, which is situated right before the entrance to Granville Island, has a welcoming patio space and indoor seating.

Tru Cafe has been in the works for a while, and we’re happy to see it finally open and serving the community.

Address: 1500 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram