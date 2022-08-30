Vancouver is a city that is always in flux, with near-constant construction sites, disused buildings, and former iconic establishments that end up sitting empty during transitional periods.

The site of the Plaza of Nations – the former BC Pavilion site from Expo ’86 located at 750 Pacific Boulevard – has sat mostly empty while waiting for redevelopment to begin, but now some savvy business folks have seen an opportunity to use the space during this transitional period.

Just as the City Centre Motor Hotel has become temporary artist studios during the years it will take for its redevelopment to begin, the Plaza of Nations site is now home to a temporary bar.

Batch on Plaza, which just opened last week, is a pop-up bar concept housed in a shipping container.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batch on Plaza (@batchvancouver)

The temporary bar sits in the shadow of the Rogers Arena, conveniently situated right off the False Creek Seawall for a mid-bike-or-walk drink break.

The bar has no inside seating, of course, but instead has a few picnic tables and umbrellas set up for seasonal imbibing.

Batch also has a rotating roster of food trucks pulling up to serve some satisfying local eats, including breakfast and coffee from Crack On and plant-based hot dogs from Good Dogs.

In addition to serving up drinks from local spots, Batch will also have the occasional evening of live entertainment and open mic nights.

Batch on Plaza is open daily from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Batch on Plaza

Address: 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram