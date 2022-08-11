After a bit of a wait, we finally have a new dining destination to add to our must-eat-in-Whistler lists.

As of tomorrow, Friday, August 12, the highly anticipated Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar will finally open its doors to the public.

Helmed by restaurant heavyweights Neil Henderson (Araxi), Chef Alex Chen (Boulevard Restaurant, winner of Iron Chef, Bocuse D’or), Jack Evrensel (founder and former operator of the award-winning Toptable Group), and Executive Chef Derek Bendig, Wild Blue is Whistler’s newest hot destination.

The menu at the new concept will focus on elevated Pacific Northwest cuisine, sustainable seafood, and local ingredients.

Wild Blue is opening at 4005 Whistler Way in the heart of Whistler Village, where it will offer seats for 150 patrons indoors with two heated patios, too.

The space will also have a private dining room and raw bar.

The fine-dining concept will also feature a wine list that focuses on food pairing versatility.

Reservations are available through the restaurant’s website as of today.

Address: 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-2233

With files from Hanna McLean