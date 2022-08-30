Inside Fat Mao's new downtown location before it opens

A celebrated local chef is bringing his popular noodle joint to downtown Vancouver. Chef Angus An’s Fat Mao will be opening at 983 Helmcken Street in the Wall Centre.

The second location for the Chinatown eatery, Fat Mao’s Helmcken Street outpost will launch next week.

Patrons can expect those signature traditional noodle dishes from Thailand at Fat Mao.

An opened the original Fat Mao in Chinatown nearly seven years ago.

“The restaurant was well-received by the neighbourhood from day one,” said An.

“People connect deeply with this style of comfort food, and it has encouraged me to bring our one-bowl meals to a new corner of the city.”

The menu at the new location will feature favourites like Khao Soi curry and braised duck along with tofu dishes.

Folks can also expect bites like ceviche and rotating flavours of shaved ice exclusive to the Helmcken location.

Fat Mao downtown will be a 25-seat destination for casual business lunches and easy dinners.

This spot will be opening to the public on September 6. After launch day, find it open from 11:30 am to 9 pm Monday to Friday.

Fat Mao — Helmcken Street

Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Instagram