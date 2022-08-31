FoodRestaurant Openings

Thai Coco: Family recipe-focused restaurant opens in Port Coquitlam

Aug 31 2022, 5:50 pm
Good news for folks in Port Coquitlam: a brand new Thai restaurant has just recently opened its doors.

Located at 103-3242 Westwood Street in Port Coquitlam, Thai Coco specializes in dishes made with “recipes that have been passed down for generations,” as described on the restaurant’s website, but with a fresh, new take.

The restaurant only just opened its doors earlier this month, offering guests a mix of street food dishes and traditional Thai family recipes. Thai Coco also boasts a “bright, fun beverage program.”

Patrons can expect a variety of dishes, from soups to bowls to wraps, including a green papaya and squash slaw, chili chicken with rice, shrimp green curry, and sticky Thai cauliflower bites.

The beverage menu includes items like a coconut Thai iced tea, bottled cocktails (including one with blood orange, vanilla, cardamom, and vodka), cans of wine, and Thai beers.

Thai Coco is currently open Mondays from 11:30 to 3 pm and Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 to 8:30 pm.

Thai Coco

Address: 103-3242 Westwood Street, Port Coquitlam
Phone: 604-469-0488

Instagram

