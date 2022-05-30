Faubourg Paris: Patisserie chain set to open new location this summer
This city is blessed with plenty of impeccable French bakeries, from local spots serving creative croissants to larger chains making waves from across the pond.
Looks like Vancouver is about to be home to one more.
Faubourg Paris, the popular patisserie and cafe, has announced it will soon be opening a third Vancouver location.
The new location, which has taken over a former Cafe Artigiano address at 302 Davie Street, will offer the chain’s traditional French pastries, coffee, and viennoiserie to the Yaletown neighbourhood.
Faubourg expects to open this location at the end of July, but until then you can visit its other two locations on Hornby Street and West 41st Avenue.
Faubourg Paris
Address: 302 Davie Street, Vancouver