With the cooler weather setting in, our tea intake has gone up significantly as of late.

This is why we were happy to hear that the local loose-leaf tea company Great Wall Tea Co. has officially opened a second shop.

The brand’s original spot opened in New Westminster’s River Market in 2010, but now you’ll be able to pick up Great Wall’s tea in Burnaby at the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre.

Great Wall Tea Co. tells Dished that the City of Lougheed location, which just opened at the beginning of October, is, for now, a pop-up shop. The lease for the space is valid until April, giving the tea company some time to “see if this would be feasible long term.”

The new tea shop is located in the mall’s upper level on the east side and is actually occupying a former David’s Tea location. Great Wall says that a major difference between them and the mega tea chain, though, is that their tea is completely free of sugar, dairy, and any artificial flavours, and also happens to be gluten-free and vegan, too.

Those already familiar with the brand will recognize the mosaic-like wall of tea tins, but this new space is much bigger than the original River Market spot.

Great Wall Tea Co. offers a huge range of loose-leaf tea types, in varieties like aged Pu-erh, Cream Earl Grey, Chai, as well as herbal and seasonal blends.

For autumn, the brand even has a Pumpkin Patch tea, featuring a mix of black tea, apple, orange, rosehip, pumpkin, hibiscus, calendula and sunflower petals, and cinnamon.

In addition to its teas, the Lougheed location will sell some tea-making accessories, such as teapots, mugs, travel cups, as well as a “Pottery Works” section – “an organization that works with special needs people to create amazing pottery,” the brand tells Dished.

Address: City of Lougheed Shopping Centre (221A, upper level), 9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 778-984-7750