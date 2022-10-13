Pelicana Chicken has opened its first downtown Vancouver location.

This concept opened its first BC location in Burnaby in 2020 and its been slowly sharing info on expansion plans, as two more outposts are coming to Surrey and Coquitlam Centre.

The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited in Metro Vancouver, so this announcement is surely a buzzworthy follow-up.

The global chain now has over 3,000 locations. It has been offering premium Korean fried chicken since 1982.

Pelicana is known for its crispy KFC in a variety of flavours like Original Soy Sauce, Sweet & Spicy, Snow Cheese Fried Chicken, and more.

Pelicana Chicken is now open in Vancouver at 382 Robson Street. You can also order online and check out the full menu.

Pelicana Chicken — Robson

Address: 382 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-0420