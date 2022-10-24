FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Richmond is known for its world-class food, from hole-in-the-wall spots to internationally-recognized chains – a reputation that continues to prove itself true.

A brand-new Korean restaurant has just opened in Metro Vancouver, adding to the wealth of must-try spots already dotting the several-block radius known as the Golden Village.

Hanpan Korean Restaurant, located at 8400 Alexandra Road, officially soft opened on October 14.

The restaurant offers happy hour specials from Mondays to Thursdays between 5 and 6 pm, with deals on appetizers on Mondays and Wednesdays, fried chicken specials on Tuesdays, and special prices on soups and stews on Thursdays.

Hanpan specializes in dishes like Korean BBQ, fried boneless chicken, and other Korean favourites, like bibimbap and kimchi fried rice.

Folks will also find lunch specials at the restaurant every day of the week between noon and 2 pm.

Hanpan is available for delivery through Fantuan and is open daily from noon to 2:30 and from 5 to 11 pm.

Hanpan Korean Restaurant

Address: 8400 Alexandra Road #100, Richmond
Phone: 604-278-3180

Instagram

