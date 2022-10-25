Van Tea Cafe, a Vancouver-founded Chinese restaurant and café, has just opened its second location, this time in Richmond.

The original location at Main Street and 41st Avenue is known for its Hong Kong-style eats, breakfast combos, and “seafood feast” menu.

The Richmond address for the restaurant is 9020 Capstan Way, on the corner of Garden City Road and Capstan Way – just a few blocks from the Aberdeen SkyTrain Station.

Van Tea Cafe in Richmond is currently only open for dine-in, with take-out and delivery options coming soon,

As part of the cafe’s grand opening celebration, patrons can enjoy 10% off everything until October 31.

Van Tea Cafe is open daily from 8 am to 9:30 pm.

Van Tea Cafe — Richmond

Address: 9020 Capstan Way #150

Phone: 604-370-0956

