Van Tea Cafe: Hong Kong-style cafe opens new Richmond location
Oct 25 2022, 8:48 pm
Van Tea Cafe, a Vancouver-founded Chinese restaurant and café, has just opened its second location, this time in Richmond.
The original location at Main Street and 41st Avenue is known for its Hong Kong-style eats, breakfast combos, and “seafood feast” menu.
The Richmond address for the restaurant is
Van Tea Cafe in Richmond is currently only open for dine-in, with take-out and delivery options coming soon,
As part of the cafe’s grand opening celebration, patrons can enjoy 10% off everything until October 31.
Van Tea Cafe is open daily from 8 am to 9:30 pm.
Van Tea Cafe — Richmond
Address: 9020 Capstan Way #150
Phone: 604-370-0956