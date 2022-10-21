Back in the spring of 2021, we shared that Fort Langley’s Blacksmith Bakery was working on a new location.

Now, the much-loved artisan bakery and cafe has officially soft opened its third outpost at Latimer Village in North Langley.

Blacksmith Bakery’s new cafe offers the brand’s signature delicious treats, gourmet sandwiches, and a range of espresso-based beverages made with Anvil espresso roasted by Agro Roasters.

Patrons will also find a range of pizza offerings here, in varieties like the Bee Sting (with hot Soppressatta and honey) and Giardino Paradiso (roasted vegetables, pepperoncini, and garlic aioli).

The new location at 20018 83A Avenue in Langley is looking both spacious and stylish, with plenty of seating and charming touches like framed prints of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and playful neon signage.

While the cafe is in its soft opening phase, its temporary hours will be daily from 7 am to 5 pm.

Blacksmith Bakery also has locations at 9190 Church Street in Fort Langley and an express location at the Langley YNJ airport terminal building.

Blacksmith Bakery

Address: 20018 83A Avenue, Langley

With files from Hanna McLean