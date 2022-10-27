FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchRestaurant Openings

Radish Restaurant has officially opened in Kitsilano

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
Oct 27 2022, 10:34 pm
Radish Restaurant has officially opened in Kitsilano
@nookpastaroom/Instagram

A brand new spot for pasta has opened in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, just in time for the weekend.

Radish Restaurant comes to us from the same folks behind Nook, Oddfish, and the retail offshoot Nook Pasta Room, and will expand on the brand’s pasta offerings.

This new concept has taken over the former Rocky Mountain Flatbread space at 1876 W 1st Avenue, which closed in early June this year after 16 years.

Radish will be a daytime spot with all-day breakfast options (think breakfast risotto and Turkish eggs) as well as a select pasta, salad, and sandwich menu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radish Restaurant (@radishresto)

Radish will also have takeaway, “cook-at-home” goods, like fresh pasta, pre-made sauces, and trays of the brand’s house-made lasagna.

According to the restaurant’s website, Radish will function as a number of things, including café space, a restaurant, and a spot to have a glass of wine.

Radish Restaurant officially opened today, Thursday, October 27, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 7 pm.

Radish Restaurant

Address: 1876 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-606-0840

Instagram

