L&J Patisserie: New spot for unique desserts opens in Vancouver

Oct 31 2022, 11:24 pm
@lj_patisserie/Instagram

A brand new spot for some very unique – and adorable – treats has just soft opened in Vancouver.

L&J Patisserie, located at 7908 Granville Street, calls itself Vancouver’s first spot for mochi mousse and cream puffs.

The new dessert shop officially opened its doors on October 23 and has quickly become known for its mousse cakes in the shape of teddy bears.

L&J Patisserie will have rotating flavours of its signature mousse cakes, mochi mousse, and choux au craquelin, also known as cream puffs.

Think Matcha Rice Krispy Puff, Jasmine Brown Sugar, Peach Hojicha, and Earl Grey Chocolate.

The patisserie also offers other desserts, including Caramel Pudding Castella Cakes and Caramel Black Sesame Pudding Cakes. It will also offer whole cakes available for pre-sale.

All of L&J’s offerings, including a limited drink menu, will be low-sugar.

Previous to opening this brick-and-mortar storefront, L&J sold its desserts exclusively through its website.

L&J Patisserie is currently open every day except Tuesdays from 1 pm to 6:30 pm.

L&J Patisserie

Address: 7908 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5885

Instagram

