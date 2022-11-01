Listen up, beer drinkers: a brand new spot for all your favourite local craft brews has just opened up in White Rock.

The Beer Shack is a new craft taphouse that just soft opened today in the Metro Vancouver community.

The Beer Shack comes to us from the same folks behind White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewing, which recently moved locations to 15181 Thrift Ave. The new sister bar is located in the old 3 Dogs space at 1505 Johnston Road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beer Shack (@thebeershackwr)

The new taphouse concept will be a casual space for local beers on tap and will also have a few TVs so patrons can catch the game.

The Beer Shack has yet to share a menu online and is currently in a soft opening phase, but plans to hold an official grand opening on November 11.

The Beer Shack

Address: 1505 Johnston Road, White Rock