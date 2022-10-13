Residents of Vancouver’s Oakridge neighbourhood just got a new coffee shop to add to their must-try list.

Feast & Fallow is a plant-based cafe focusing on quality coffee and sourdough bread, with a “social enterprise” mindset that guides the way the business operates in the community.

Located at 305 West 41 Avenue, the cafe officially opened with a soft launch in early September.

Feast & Fallow will be featuring a rotating lineup of local coffee roasters, including General Strike, Rooftop, and Bows, as well as a few of the very last beans from Harken Coffee – the recently shuttered vegan cafe and roastery.

The cafe also sells house-made sourdough bread, a variety of open-face sandwiches, and house-made pastries, too. A few local plant-based producers will be sold at Feast & Fallow as well, including Bonus Bakery and To Live For.

According to the cafe’s website, it also aims to provide a space of education and community-mindedness, and “envisions and aspires to both demonstrate in action and to advocate on behalf of a just urban food system.”

Regular workshops will be hosted at the cafe, both paid and free, “on a variety of food issues, such as but not limited to, urban agriculture and community gardens, food waste, composting, fermentation, nutrition, sustainable practices, and food security,” according to the website.

For now, Feast & Fallow is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Address: 305 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-723-3433

Instagram