Good news, foodies: a new spot for Taiwanese and Chinese food has recently opened up on Vancouver’s Victoria Drive.

Yao Yen Kitchen & Cafe is a family-run, no-frills kind of restaurant offering dine-in and take-out options.

Located at 5550 Victoria Drive, Yao Yen occupies a corner spot that had long been vacant – a welcome addition to the already delicious neighbourhood – and happens to be tucked beside Middle Eastern spot Kamo Bakery.

Serving dishes like Taiwanese fried chicken with soy sauce, spicy hot and sour soup, kung pao chicken, beef with curry sauce, and more, Yao Yen is a particularly good spot to grab a warming meal for the cooler months.

The restaurant also has a few fried rice and noodle soup dishes on offer, as well as bubble milk tea for something a little sweet.

Everything is very affordable here, but be sure to order rice with your order as the main dishes don’t include any.

You can order from Yao Yao over UberEats if you’re not in the area but, as always, it’s best to support the restaurant by ordering directly from them.

Yao Yen is open every day but Wednesdays from 11 am to 3 pm and then from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Yao Yen Kitchen & Cafe

Address: 5550 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-2887

